Garden and Gears: Steampunk Faire Comes to The Domes

Unique jewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material and fashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the “Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.

Running through March 30, the garden party offers visitors a chance to experience the old mixing with the new as they view the works of different designers who have been inspired by the Victorian era.

The show also features work from sculptor Michael Nolte, who uses old tools to create insects and other creatures. And for people who would rather create their own Streampunk-y knick-knacks, American Science and Surplus has booth featuring bags of gears and an item they’re calling “not-really-welding goggles.”

“Gardens & Gears” and “Gas Lamp Express,” the garden train show, are included with regular admission to the Domes.

For more information, call (414) 257-5600 or visit countyparks.com