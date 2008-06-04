The Gay and Lesbian Market

How economically powerful are gays and lesbians?

An estimated 15.3 million gay and lesbian consumers had a combined buying power of more than $660 billion in 2006.

72% prefer to buy from companies that advertise to them directly (source: Harris/Witeck-Combs)

89% are highly likely to seek out brands advertised to them, and a majority will pay a premium for quality products and services (source: Simmons)

Gay Americans are almost twice as likely as their straight peers to own a prestige luxury vehicle (source: @blan)

The median combined household income of gay couples is 60% higher than opposite-sex couples (source: OpusComm Group)

Compared to the national average, gay people are three times more likely to choose to live in racially, ethnically and culturally diverse communities (source: Gertler and Vinodrai)

Creative and innovative people driving the tech economy seek places high in cultural, racial and ethnic diversity, including gays and lesbians (source: Gary Gates and Brookings Institute)