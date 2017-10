If you've never seen a disgraced former prosecutor spit out a tooth midsentence while talking to Geraldo, well, let's solve that right now. Jeanine Pirro - now a conservative pundit, then a tax evading, evidence withholding, keeping-a-dude-in-jail-15-years-despite- knowing-DNA-proved-his-innocence candidate for Attorney General of New York - even your mouth is embarrassed.

Part two, wherein Geraldo makes fun of her.