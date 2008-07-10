German "Feast"

You know what I love more than kibbles, more than table scraps even? The food at all of the bars and restaurants on the German Fest grounds, of course. I’ve got my eye on some new menu items, including a smoked beef sausage called the landjäger, and a giant Oktoberfest pretzel imported from the Fatherland in Bavaria. The combination of a nice salty, smoked landjäger and a warm pretzel is “the bomb”. Speaking of bombs, Red Bull is making its debut appearance at German Fest. In some cases, Red Bull will join forces with Jägermeister. You know what that means, Jägerbombs!