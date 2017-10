Fire on Water (518 N. Water St.) will be hosting a cover-free New Year's Eve Party on December, 31 from 10pm until 4am. Two bands (SLM and Recalcitrant) will be alternating sets all night! Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight. Plus drink and shot specials all night.

Recalcitrant is a Milwaukee based Reggae/Rock/Hip hop/Jam/Band dedicated to making original freedom music. Couple that with SLM's jam, reggae, jazz, and rock fused sound and you've got an all-nighter worth coming to.