Get Your Motor Running

In2006 Harley-Davidson delivered the kind of strapping spectacle onlyMilwaukee’s motor company could muster: It broke ground on the site ofits new museum using a sportster motor bike mounted by a track-racingchampion. That knack for flair culminates on July 12, when the finishedmuseum opens its doors to the public in time for Harley’s 105thanniversary bash in August.



Occupying a 20-acre site in the Menomonee Valley, the museum forms aconcrete peninsula embraced on three sides by the Menomonee River. Theold street grid has been reinstated, so rather than ending at SixthStreet, West Canal Street continues into the museum complex,culminating in a potent, larger-than-life bronze sculpture of a Harleyrider thrusting his metal steed skyward.



Instead of one big building, three distinct structures are connected byglass and steel footbridges and surrounded by “parking gardens” andlandscaped recreational areas. The buildings are grouped around theestablished intersection of Fifth and Canal streets. At the west end isthe museum archive; toward the south is the retail and restaurant area.Serving as a hinge around which both of these elements rotate, and asthe visual focal point, is the museum proper with displays on the firsttwo floors and meeting rooms above. All three buildings are rectanglesclad in smooth black bricks with exposed galvanized steel structures.Towering over the museum are steel lattice towers rising like belfriesand an oversize steel frame running along the west facade.

THE ARCHITECTURE

Milwaukee’snext major tourist attraction couldn’t look less like the city’s mostprominent architectural landmark, the Milwaukee Art Museum. For onething, there are no moveable parts, or even the slightest allusionsto biomorphic forms. For another, the form and materials evoke grit andsmoke rather than spiritual hygiene. While the Harley Museum brazenlyexposes its structural entrails, the Art Museum’s Calatrava addition isa structure in delicately tapered curves.



Another significantdifference: The Art Museum is a soaring signature by a world-renownedEuropean star architect while the Harley Museum is a distinctly earth-bound creation designed by Pentagram, a well-established butcomparatively low-profile multidisciplinary design company based in New York.While the Art Museum’s extension is commonly called the “Calatrava,”it’s unlikely the Harley Museum will ever be nicknamed after thebuilding’s lead architect, James Biber.



According to Biber,this is exactly how it should be. “It wasn’t our brand that needed tobe imprinted on the building. It was Harley’s,” he explains. Sureenough, the name and date of the company’s inception are literallyinscribed in hand-cut gray bricks on the west facade of the archive andthe south side of the museum itself. This and the four-sided bar andshield Harley-Davidson logo suspended within one of the museum’s steeltowers are among the most ostentatious elements of what is overall arelatively modest design.



The building’s rectilinear forms andsolid appearance evoke a factory aesthetic rather than the ephemeralspirit of the Calatrava. It’s a fitting approach for a permanent collection of industrial art. The Harley Museum takes its cue from thewarehouse-like spaces of Britain’s Tate Modern, not such extravagantarchitectural expressions as Frank Gehry’s controversial ExperienceMusic Project in Seattle or Daniel Libeskind’s Jewish Museum in SanFrancisco.



“I strived for a building that has classicappealone that didn’t feel cool this year and less cool next year, anda little less cool the year after that,” Biber says.

THE MUSEUM EXPERIENCE

Muchlike the exterior, the interior of the museum isn’t a visual spectacle,but rather a low-key backdrop for the exhibits. These begin on theupper level, where visitors are ushered after crossing the impressivelydark lobby, and are arranged both chronologically and thematically. Aseries of smaller interconnected galleries tells the history of thecompany through vintage photographs, posters and other artifacts;larger, more elaborate spaces lend deeper focus to particular facets ofbiker culture.



As might be expected, the bikes themselves takecenter stage, sometimes caught in gravity-defying stunts, but mostimpressively parading down the length of the museum in lines that runthree bikes deep. On the upper level, the gallery of bikes serves as astrong central north-south axis. On the lower level, the parade ofbikes runs beside the large curtain glass wall in the hope of strikinga dialogue with visitors’ bikes parked outside. As a result the upperlevel is less dramatic but also more open-feel than the lower, thecentral aisle acting as a permeable boundary between the chronologicaland thematic galleries. Running belowis the circuitous path through various stages of Harley-Davidsonhistory, including stories and memorabilia belonging to local Harleyenthusiasts. Highlights include the engine room comprised of a deeporange wall where numerous engines are hung like glittering steelhearts. A series of touch pads allows you to examine their innerdynamics and even listen to each engine’s particular deep-throatedgrowl. An exploding/imploding mechanical drawing of an engine isprojected onto the back wall, creating a dynamic light mural, and anumber of interactive mechanisms allow visitors to test the mechanicsand power of the engines.



Another highlight is the“Experience.” Here visitors have an opportunity to mount a collectionof vintage and contemporary bikes and, aided by a high-definitionscreen showing views of the nation’s highways and byways, engage in avirtual ride.

WHY NOW?

Althoughit’s the most somber of the three structures, the archive is in factthe kernel from which the museum grew. As early as 1915 Harley-Davidsonbegan pulling one model off the production line each year and stowingit away. In the early 1990s the archive was formalized and local authorand academic Martin Jack Rosenblum was appointed head archivist. Hecontinued in this capacity until his retirement last year.



“Itwas a privilege to be involved with Harley-Davidson during thoseyears,” Rosenblum says. “Not only did it represent cutting-edgeculture, but it was a company led by visionaries like Jeff Bluesteinand Richard Teerlink, who understood the heritage factor from a uniqueperspective.” Although attempts were made to establish a museum at thistime, they never came to fruition. “One of the early plans was to houseit near the motor company’s offices on Juneau Avenue, which would nothave been as good an idea as the building being opened this month,”Rosenblum continues. “Over the years the design for the Harley Museumdeveloped into something far better than the original intention.”



The dynamic between the company and its employees has also changed. Thelast couple of years have marked a difficult chapter in Harley history,with strikes in recent years affecting production and contributing tolayoffs in its Wisconsin and Nebraska plants. Some might argue thatunveiling a $75 million museum at this time isn’t the best move Harleycould make, but museum Director Stacey Schiesl disagrees.



“Ithink there’s a wealth of inspiration for Harley employees as well aspeople from other businesses to come here and see how you hunker downwhen things aren’t perfect,” Schiesl says. One of the most pressingissues facing the company is the need to broaden their clientele.Harley’s current ridership is ripening both in affluence and age. Theyare no longer the young rebels of yesteryear; many are now mature andestablished professionals, and as they age there’s a danger that therewon’t be another generation of Harley riders to adequately fill theirshoes.



In order to address this situation, Schiesl says thegoals of the museum are twofold. “We clearly want to strengthen ourbonds with existing riders by adding new dimensions to the experience,”she says. “But we also wanted to reach out to new people who are notyet part of the Harley-Davidson family and give them a taste of theadventure and camaraderie and personal expression you get with aHarley.”



Attempts have been made to give the exhibit a contemporary feel by using elements that might appeal to a youngergeneration, such as interactive touch screens. “From a curatorial pointof view, they give depth to the exhibits,” says museum curator JimFricke. “But they’re fun from a generational point of view because, forkids, it’s just second nature and they can show their parents how tonavigate them.”



Another selling point for a younger generationofmuse um-goers might be the interactive mechanisms in the engine roomthat allow viewers to explore how an engine works. Fricke believes thecollection of bikes themselves best demonstrates how the future ofHarley is strongly tethered to the past. “A lot of what peopleappreciate about the Harley-Davidson is a modern take on a time-testeddesign,” he says. “One of the things you see throughout the exhibit isthe relationship between what was at that point contemporary cultureand things that happened within the motor company.”



Using this lens, he concludes, “You can project where we’re going in the future.”

