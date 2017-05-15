Grandioso Multicultural Arts Celebration Comes to Granville Neighborhood

As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multicultural arts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The festival will feature a diverse mix of reggae, blues, jazz, choral music, dance, arts and spoken word. The full lineup includes:

Reggae from Unity the Band

The NuBlu Band, featuring Carlise Guy, daughter of Chicago Blues artist Buddy Guy

The awarding winning dance group, The Gravity Benders

Local actor, Delvyn Crawford

The Heritage Chorale of Milwaukee

Artists, vendors and food trucks will round out the event.

You can find more information here.