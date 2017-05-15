Grandioso Multicultural Arts Celebration Comes to Granville Neighborhood

As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multicultural arts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The festival will feature a diverse mix of reggae, blues, jazz, choral music, dance, arts and spoken word. The full lineup includes:

  • Reggae from Unity the Band
  • The NuBlu Band, featuring Carlise Guy, daughter of Chicago Blues artist Buddy Guy
  • The awarding winning dance group, The Gravity Benders
  • Local actor, Delvyn Crawford
  • The Heritage Chorale of Milwaukee 

Artists, vendors and food trucks will round out the event. 

