Grate Mac & Cheese to Open in Menomonee Falls

Grate Mac & Cheese, a new fast-casual restaurant owned and operated by Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, is slated to open in the Whitestone Station development (N92W16125 Falls Parkway) in Menomonee Falls late this summer.

Grate will feature 10-12 gourmet mac and cheese entrees including: buffalo chicken, chicken bacon jalapeno ranch and green chile pepperjack. All dishes will be made with cheeses from Renard’s Cheese in Door County.

“The cheese is really the hero in our concept,” said Abby Hansen, director of marketing at Roaring Fork in a press release. “We’ve been captivated by the emerging segment of mac and cheese restaurant concepts. We love the product, and we’re all connected to the nostalgia of mac and cheese as comfort food.”

For more information visit www.gratemac.com.