Grate Modern Mac and Cheese Set to Open in Menomonee Falls Next Week

The quickly developing Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls will add another destination next week as Grate Modern Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept from Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant features more than 10 gourmet mac and cheese entrees, such as buffalo chicken, chicken bacon jalapeno ranch and green chile pepperjack.

“When you think about Wisconsin, what comes to your head more than cheese and dairy?” said Abby Hansen, Roaring Fork Restaurant Group director of marketing. “Mac and cheese is something people eat and it brings them back to a really good place in their life. You can put a variety on it yet keep that nostalgia.”

All entrees are crafted from recipes that were developed in-house using only Wisconsin milk, butter and cheese, along with many other local ingredients. Cheese comes from Renard’s Cheese in Door County. Milk and heavy cream comes from Sassy Cow Creamery. Milk for kid’s meals, and yogurt, comes from Kemps. They use Klement’s brats and hot dogs, Patrick Cudahy bacon and Ney’s Big Sky ground beef.

“It was important for us to be proud of what we’re creating here in Wisconsin,” Hansen said. “When you travel and mention you’re from Wisconsin people always talk about us being the dairy state. We’re incredibly proud of that so having the dairy sourced locally, and having these partnerships, is a really great way to not only make sure we have quality ingredients in our dishes, but also to showcase what Wisconsin is proud of.”

The new restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. You can find more information here.