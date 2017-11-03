Great Northern Distilling Launches 'Wisconsin Brandy'

The classic brandy old fashioned has recaptured the heart and minds of Wisconsinites and beyond. Because of this, Great Northern Distilling has created a brandy worthy of the supper club favorite.

On November 11 the Plover, Wis. distillery will release its first batch of Wisconsin Brandy. Distilled from a semi-sweet white wine made at Sunset Point Winery in Stevens Point, Wis. and then barrel aged, Great Northern’s brandy was crafted for enjoying straight or in a cocktail.

“When the weather turns cooler and the holidays are in sight, I start thinking about brandy drinks,” said Brian Cummins, founder of Great Northern in a press release. “We plan to release a few barrels of this Wisconsin Brandy every year as a way to make end of year celebrations special.”

Wisconsin Brandy will be available at Great Northern Distilling beginning Saturday, Nov. 11. Extremely limited quantities will be available at select retail locations throughout the state.

Great Northern will release the third batch of its Coffee Liqueur on the same day.

Wisconsin Brandy can be preordered at http://brandy.brownpapertickets.com.