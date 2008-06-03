Green Bay station confirms Milwaukee is better

Ted Stefaniak and John Burton, sportscasters for Green Bay’s WGBA, were laid off after Journal Communications consolidated Green Bay’s athletics coverage to WTMJ, Milwaukee. Journal Communications, owners of the Journal-Sentinel, are smart people: We’re number one!

In a report to stockholders in April, Steven Smith, chairman and CEO of Journal Communications, said the weak economy continued to affect the company’s advertising-based businesses.

One question mark at WGBA is what will happen with coverage of local high school sports, especially on game-heavy weekends.

“I’m not sure I can predict that today,” [Corporate Marketing Vice President Jim] Thomas said. <GBPG>

Madison, you're next.