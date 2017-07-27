Greendale Native Creates 'Wisco Queens' Web Series

Katie Goffman, a native of Greendale, Wis., has created a new web series that chronicles a Wisconsinite’s move from our Midwestern state to the Big Apple, a move that Goffman made in her personal life.

Lucy (played by Goffman) is uprooted to Queens by her brother Walter (played by Tommaso Antico), where they reconnect with the only other New Yorkers they know, their former theater frenemies Jordan and Kelly (played by Charl Brown and Jenna Leigh Green).

“This series is about leaving home, keeping the good parts, and building your own (more progressive) Wisconsin in NYC,” Goffman says in a press release.

Watch a preview for “Wisco Queens” below.