Grow Local Business Expo Comes to Historic Pabst Brewery

Local First Milwaukee will be holding their Grow Local Biz Expo on March 1 from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery.

Join over 100 business owners for a day of education, networking, and fun. Sponsored by Alliance Tax, von Briesen & Roper, Walcheske & Luzi & The Equitable Bank, Audio Visual Milwaukee and with 20 independent business service vendors, you'll find new ways to approach the challenges of running your business while connecting with other independent business owners.

Registration begins at 10:30, followed by time to visit vendors and network. Lunch will be served along with a presentation from keynote speaker Tom Palzewicz of Action Coach of Elm Grove. Breakout sessions, and cocktail hour will follow. Your admission fee of $40 per person includes lunch and one cocktail.

You can register here.