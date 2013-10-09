Guns Down MKE to Hold Silent Vigil Remembering Gun Violence Victims

It was another violent summer in Milwaukee marked by gun violence. The organization Guns Down MKE will remember the victims of that violence later this month at a silent candlelight vigil. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park in Milwaukee. The crowd will mark a five-minute silence at 1 p.m. during which candles will be lit to represent each person who lost their life to gun violence this summer.

Guns Down MKE, according to their press release, "is a community organization and a collective of like-minded individuals who have grown tired of the violence that has plagued our city and have decided to organize effectively to help the people in this city thrive and prosper as we all know we are able to and to help draw attention to the gun violence that has been far too commonplace in our city."