The Halal Guys to Open Restaurant on Oakland Ave

A New York City street food staple is coming to Milwaukee. The Halal Guys will open a location at 3133 N. Oakland Ave. next month.

The fast casual restaurant offers Middle Eastern dishes including gyro sandwiches and chicken-and-rice platters.

Business partners Dustin LeFebvre and Ravit Ansal chose the East Side location because of its proximity to UW-Milwaukee and Downtown, they said in a press release.

They will take over the space after short stays at the address from both American Euros and Wright’s Burgers & Wings.

The restaurant hopes to become a destination for lunch and dinner patrons, and will advantage of the late-night college crowd being served by their neighbors at Sal’s Pizza, Oakland Gyros and Qdoba.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14.