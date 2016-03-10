The Halal Guys Sign Franchisee For Wisconsin

The Halal Guys, the first mainstream American Halal food restaurant chain, has announced the signing of a new franchise deal for territories including Milwaukee and Madison.

The new franchisee, Dustin LeFebvre, worked with Fransmart (Halal Guys’ franchise partner) CEO, Dan Rowe, and Franchise Sales Coordinator, Allison Lisiecki, on securing a multi-unit deal in which they have committed to opening at least two units in Milwaukee, and one unit in Madison.

The first unit is set to open early Summer 2016 on the East side of Milwaukee, a block off of the UW campus at 3133 N. Oakland Ave, which formerly housed Wright’s Burgers and American Euros.

LeFebvre is seeking out real estate in Madison, where he hopes to sign a lease for the second location later in 2016.

“I am excited to share The Halal Guys’ 25 years of street vendor passion with the people of Wisconsin,” said LeFebvre in a statement.

“The Halal Guys represents a confluence of global tastes and timeless comfort food with the special brand built dutifully through dedication, craft and the amplification of taxi drivers all across Manhattan.”

Since partnering with Fransmart and announcing the launch of a franchise program in 2014, The Halal Guys has opened two corporate brick-and-mortar restaurants in Manhattan, and six franchised locations in the cities of Chicago, Houston, Manila, Long Beach and Costa Mesa.

They also have over 300 franchise units in development in territories including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and the entire state of California, which sold out within the first two months of franchising.

They also have international locations in the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and Canada.