Mamie's is hosting a Halloween Costume Party on Friday, October 29 from 8pm until close. Music provided by the Charles Walker Band (9:30pm - 1:30am). Costume contest includes a $100 prize for first. Must be registered by 10pm to be eligible for contest. Judging at midnight, drink specials for those in costume (mask only doesn't count).

Judging will be done by those not in costume, and based on originality, scariness and humor.