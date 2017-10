Celebrate Halloween on Water Street this Saturday. Costume contest at midnight with $500 for 1st place, Packer/Cowboy Tickets for 2nd place and Buck's Tickets for 3rd place. Participating locations include: McGillycuddy's Bar & Grill, Fitzgibbons' Pub, Rosies Water Works, Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, Bar Louie, Bar None, Dukes on Water, Scooter's Pub, and Red Rock Saloon.