Hank the Dog is Coming to Milwaukee, with Much Fanfare

Good news for people who like inevitable things: Hank the Dog, the magic Brewers canine with the gift to make you forget about the team's first base problems, will be coming to Milwaukee. There had been some (but not much) doubt about whether the team would take the beloved stray with them when they return from Arizona, but those doubts were put to rest after an unnamed Brewers executive officially adopted the pup.
According to Fox Sports, the dog will land in his new home city on Sunday:
The team announced that Hank will join Brewers executives, sponsors and families on a Southwest Airlines charter flight to Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport on Sunday. Dignitaries expected to be on hand for Hank's airport arrival include Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
Yes, you read that right: Milwaukee's mayor and county executive will spend their day at an airport greeting a dog.