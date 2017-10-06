Happy Haunting: The Twisted are Waiting

The darkness is closing in and they’re coming for you. All the boogeymen from your wickedest nightmares creep from the shadows. Your lungs heave shallow breaths in the heavy, damp air. Screams grate your eardrums like nails on glass. Welcome to Twisted Realms.

Twisted Realms is a haunted house in its third year and is now at the Bavarian Bierhaus, its new location in Glendale. Open to the public Oct. 20, this year promises to be more twisted and terrifying than ever before. “We aim for nightmares,” said Twisted Realm’s newest business partner Robby Ellicson.

They stake their claim on being one of the most interactive haunted houses in the state. Thirty-some “claws on” scenes lead you through the house where entry to some rooms requires you to solve a puzzle, while other rooms you try simply not to wet yourself. Believe it, because they’re counting.

Business partner Bryce Ring has been happily “haunting” for 12 years. With Ellicson at the business end and Ring the head of the “show” they embed fear into “showbiz” with a twisted touch.

Terror for terror’s sake is a wonderful thing, but terror for charity’s sake is even better. Proceeds from each ticket will be donated to local high school theater programs. Several schools have already committed, including Brown Deer High School. Ring and Ellicson both have rich backgrounds in theater and this is often the first program to be cut in curriculums.

“A lot of people wouldn’t make it through high school without the arts programs they’re in,” said Ellicson. Students will be invited to share in the scares, participating in interactive performances, makeup, lighting and set building.

There’s toxic ooze, refrigerated “corpses,” blood, guts and ghouls. “There’s a lot of stuff that’s gross,” Ellicson said. “Honestly, I’ve never really been a haunted house guy, but to hear him [Ring] talk about it, it comes to life. He knows it inside and out.”

The whole experience takes about 30-40 minutes; with free “Dance of the Dead” DJ dance party, with admission before or after entering the house. “The Shadows” Halloween Blackout will test your daring in a “flashlights only” event. Located on the beer garden grounds of the newly remodeled Bavarian Bierhaus, there’s conveniently a full service restaurant next to the haunt, for your drinking and dining pleasure.

Think you’re not afraid of your nightmares? Prove it. You may want to bring extra britches in case you’re wrong. Enter at your own risk and remember…the twisted are waiting.