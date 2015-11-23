Harley-Davidson To Host Black Friday Beerfest

× Expand Courtesy Harley-Davidson Museum

Drinking craft beer may be overtaking shopping as the most popular Black Friday ritual in Milwaukee. Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday event usually drums up traffic around the block, and the Harley-Davidson Museum's Black Friday Beerfest is growing in popularity as well.

Now in its fourth year, Harley-Davidson Museum's Black Friday Beerfest will be taking place on Friday, Nov. 27 from 4-7pm. The event lives up to its name, as it features beer from a slew of the most beer-nerd name-dropped breweries around, including MobCraft Beer, Left Hand Brewing, Brenner Brewing Company, O'So Brewing Company and dozens more (check out the full list here).

The event has VIP packages available for $60, which include a few custom goodies and early entry to the event, or general admission tickets are available for $35 at the door. Tickets are available here.