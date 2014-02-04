The Harley-Davidson Museum Acquires "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" Motorcycle

The Harley-Davidson Museum currently displays more than 450 motorcycles, but soon it'll add another of special significance: a 1990 Harley-Davidson FatBoy used in the filming of one of the greatest science fiction movies of the '90s, Terminator 2: Judgment Day . The motorcycle, which was ridden by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie, still shows "significant production wear from filming"—no surprise, since if you remember the film, motorcycles (or vehicles of any kind, really) were not treated gently.

“This motorcycle arguably played one of the most significant film roles in Harley-Davidson’s history, and we’re thrilled it has found its permanent home here at the Museum, where it will be preserved for future generations," the museum's curatorial director Jim Fricke said in a statement.

The musem has not yet revealed when the bike will be on public display.

Below is a photo of the scuffed bike:

Photo courtesy of the Harley-Davidson Museum