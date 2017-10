Harley-Davidson fans will get the chance to see the recently unveiled Milwaukee-Eight engine as it is delivered to the Harley Davidson Museum on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:15 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Museum vice president Bill Davidson and Harley-Davidson senior vice president of Motor Company Product & Operations Michelle Kumbier will host a special uncrating ceremony to unveil the first-ever Milwaukee-Eight engine to roll off the Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility assembly line.