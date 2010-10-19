HauntFest 2010

Hauntfest starts Saturday, September 25 and continues every weekend until Sunday, October 31.

Hauntfest is back with an all new theme, Hollywood Halloween. They contacted demons and murderers from horror films of the past, offered them free meals, and they went for it! Ready to trick or be the treat? Hauntfest, operating for seven years, invites you to peek at the past, it's not pretty. Be sure to see their all new attraction, "The last Ride" a motion based simulator that takes you on your last journey. Death!

On the grounds of the State Fair, this is a big-kid haunted house full of gore and torture. Fun, right? (414) 282-4386 or hauntfest.com. Bring your Student ID on October 1, 2, 8, 9, 14, 21, 27, 28 to get $5.00 off the purchase of a ticket!