Heads Up: MCTS is Changing the Schedules of 12 Bus Routes

Milwaukee County Transit System announced today schedule changes for a dozen bus routes beginning Sunday, March 2. The affected routes are 10 (Humboldt Wisconsin), 12 (Teutonia Hampton), 17 (Canal Street), 27 (27th Street), 31 (State Highland), 44 (National Flyer), 51 (Oklahoma Avenue), 57 (Walnut N. 92nd), 64 (S. 60th Street), 76 (N. 60th S. 70th), 143 (Ozaukee County Express) and the RedLine (Capitol Drive).

The exact schedule changes will be revealed Thursday, Feb. 20 on ridemcts.com, and the new schedules will be on buses beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26. There shouldn't be anything too unusual about the schedule changes. "Schedules change up to four times a year to accommodate regular seasonal adjustments," MCTS explained in its press release.

Meanwhile, MCTS is offering a free ride of sorts. Because of construction on 108th Street, riders who board on Route 28 (108th St.) between Bluemound Road and Theodore Trecker will not have to pay bus fare. Credit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for that move, which "is to help ensure public safety, accessibility and mobility" during the construction.