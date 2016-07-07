Health & Wellness
Skip Rope Not Your Workout
Photo via Charles Dawley, Flickr CCYou may not always have a 30 or 60 minutes, butI’ll bet you can find 15 minutes to get that blood flowing. A basic jump rope can save you when you’re ina time crunch and help you in a variety of ways. It’.. more
Jul 7, 2016
Willpower, Motivation and a Creating a Plan to Reach Your Goals
Image via Carlos Newsome, Flickr CCI'dstop eating junk food if I had the willpower. I'd exercise more if I had themotivation. I don't know how to make a better plan. If any of these thoughts have crossed yourmind, I hope I can open a new wa.. more
Jun 15, 2016
Vacations, Cocktails and No Fitness Activities
Photo Courtesy Mike Beltzner, Flickr CCFrom gym workouts, sports, and being a Hollywood stunt performer tohosting an on-demand, online fitness show, it’s safe to say fitness is mylife. It begs the question: What happensif I stop for a week.. more
May 19, 2016
How Stress Plays a Role in Revealing Your Washboard Stomach
Photo Courtesy Livin' Spoonful, Flickr CCCrunches, sit ups, leg raises... Ugh, can I even get a six pack?!Technically,everyone has a six-pack: it’s the rectus abdominis muscle, which runs down thefront of your belly, but unless you're lean.. more
Apr 28, 2016
Addiction: The Sugar Drug & How to Kick Your Habit
Photo Courtesy Uwe Hermann, Flickr CCSugar can be found is 80% of all the food we eat morning,noon and night. (Really, take a look atyour labels and start tracking.) Nowonder it can be hard to successfully lose weight and steady blood pre.. more
Apr 13, 2016
How to Get Back to Your Goal Weight
Photo Courtesy Alan Levine, Flickr CCIt’s March! Spring is in the air, and you feel it! Well, onsome days you do. Days are longer and brighter. The gray sky gives way to sun,and the chill lifts, pushing off the seasonal depression. All this .. more
Mar 22, 2016
