Add Some Green to Your Red, White and Blue

For many Americans, the Fourth of July is all about getting outdoors with friends and family, slapping on some sunscreen, firing up the grill, consuming large amounts of chips and burgers and beer, and then loading on the bug spray in preparation for the fireworks. I'm sure not going to mess with such great traditions. All I want to do is point out some easy ways to make our picnics and barbecues a little more eco-friendly and healthy. No compromises need to be made on flavor or fun.

Here are some suggestions:

The cleanest burning grills are electric, followed by propane and then natural gas. But if you're set up to do it the old fashioned way, don't use briquettes, which have been soaked in petro-based lighter fluid, or charcoal made with coal dust, sawdust, starch, sodium nitrate, limestone, or petroleum products. Instead, look for Cowboy Charcoals or Sierra Madre Oak Charcoal and ethanol-based lighter fluids.

Avoid sunscreens that contain paraben, cinnamate, benzophenone or camphor derivatives. These ingredients are toxic to you, and if you'll be swimming, to fish. Look for zinc oxide (at least 6%) combined with a base of natural organic oils and ingredients.

Just say no to plastic and Styrofoam. Use real dishes. If this is impossible then go for recycled paper napkins, biodegradable plates made from sugarcane and utensils made from potato starch. Check out Eco Products or Office Depot, which carries plates by Baumgarten.

Use foil versus plastic wrap. Even better, use recycled foil now available in most grocery stores.

Avoid using plastic bottled water. Fill up re-usable containers or pitchers with filtered tap water.

Provide clearly marked bins for recycling and composting.

Use biodegradable garbage bags. Some Walgreens carry them, as well as co-ops and several on-line sources such as BioBags.

Serve organic and locally produced beverages, snacks and food.

If attending a party bring your own reusable utensils and dishware. Future Green in Bay View carries various To-Go Ware items including bamboo utensil kits and stainless steel food carriers.

Avoid bug repellents that contain DEET (N-diethyl-meta-toluamide). Look for natural brands that use plant oils like citronella, cedarwood, lemongrass, and peppermint. Kiss My Face's Swy Flotter or Aubrey Organics' Gone! with SPF are just two of the many that work great.

One last thing. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't mention that the smoke and ash from gunpowder-propelled fireworks contain toxic chemicals and heavy metals. They're not good for us, our waters or land. But don't worry, we don't need to swear off all future fireworks. Chemists are working on eco-friendly formulations and some are already in use at Disneyland (to learn more read "Pyrotechnics for the Planet."

The technology isn't mass marketed yet so if you want to protect yourself in the meantime, watch the displays from a distance. If you choose to show your patriotism without pyrotechnics, coordinate other festive activities such as hanging a pinata, playing pin the tail on the donkey, giving the kids noisemakers, and roasting marshmallows around a campfire.

This is a holiday that has a large negative impact on the environment. Together, we can change that by making just a few small changes. Here's to a happy and healthy Independence Day!