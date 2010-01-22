Airing Out Your Dirty Laundry

×

About 85% of the energy and expense used to wash clothes is from heating the water. Use cold water whenever possible to cut down on heating expense, energy, and CO2 emissions.



Are you guilty of throwing a couple of items in the machine because you need them for your night out. Stop it. Washing machines are more efficient when operated at their maximum capacity and small loads are obviously big energy and water wasters.



Conventional laundry detergents contain many toxic chemicals which mimic estrogen, act as endocrine disruptors, irritate sensitive skin, aggravate allergies, and pollute waterways. Look for things such as formaldehyde free, petrochemical free, artificial fragrance free, and 1,4-dioxane free. Look for bleach that is non-chlorine, fabric softeners that are vegetable or soy-derived, and dryer sheets that use essential oils for fragrance and are made from biodegradeable paper sheets. Seventh Generation, Ecover and Mrs. Meyer's are a few of the more common brands that you can find in most local grocery stores.



As we know, plastic is a big polluter. Be sure to recycle all of your detergent bottles. (#1 and #2 plastics are recyclable in Milwaukee.)



You can actually skip the detergent all together by using laundry balls. They add an ionic charge to the water which binds the water to the dirt and contaminants and washes them away. They shorten the rinse cycle which saves water and energy and they put less wear and tear on clothing fibers. EcoBalls last for 1000 washes while Life Miracle's magnetic laundry balls last a lifetime. The use of these balls can save you up to $350/year in detergent expenses and greatly reduce your water bill.



Wear your clothes until they're dirty. Most items don't need to be thrown in the laundry basket after just one use.



Why not pretend you're living in a European village and line-dry? OK, maybe not right now. But you can take advantage of the warmer seven months and save up to $100 while also reducing your CO2 emissions. It's totally free and you get that fresh air fragrance that you can't get in any bottle.



When the time comes to replace your washer and dryer, be sure to get an Energy Star model. They use 50% less energy and water.

Commercial dry cleaners are even more toxic than home laundering. A solvent called perchloroethylene, suspected of being a human carcinogen, is the main culprit. The EPA recommends finding a dry cleaner that uses a method called "wet-cleaning." Earth911.com explains the process and allows you to search by zip code for a wet-cleaner near you.

Green laundering methods obviously help protect the environment. But there are many other benefits that some people might not be aware of, such as huge reductions in energy consumption and water usage, prolonged clothing life, and protection of your health and skin. If you add it all up, adopting eco-friendly laundry habits will save you hundreds, even thousands, of dollars! Here's how:

These are all super simple things we can all do to preserve our environment, protect our health, and put more money in our pockets!



PHOTO: Joshua Sherurcij



