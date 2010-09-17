On Saturday, Sept. 25, Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (WiSE) is hosting The Art of Food, an evening of hors d'oeuvres, wine, music, sculptures, nature and art.

The Art of Food will be held at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, which offers a unique experience of art in nature through its collection of more than 50 monumental sculptures sited across 40 acres of park, lake and woodland. In honor of Slow Food's international roots, world music will be provided by several artists, including Grammy Award-winning Thirza Defoe. Localicious will provide fantastic food sourced from local farmers and artisans. The Master of Ceremonies will be Kyle Cherek, host of Wisconsin Foodie.

Slow Food is an eco-gastronomic, non-profit organization of more than 100,000 members worldwide. The SE Wisconsin (Slow Food WiSE) chapter partners with other local groups to advocate in support of family farms and cooperatives, locally grown food, school gardens, conservation of regional culinary traditions and the maintenance of biodiversity.

A portion of the evening's proceeds will go towards Slow Food projects as well as this year's Terra Madre delegates. Sharon and Larry Adams from Walnut Way Conservation Corp. and Jennifer Casey, our region's biodiversity representative, have been selected by Slow Food USA to attend this year's Terra Madre conference in Italy. Terra Madre is a biennial five-day meeting in Italy where food producers, cooks, educators and students from 150 countries come together to share solutions for the common goal of global sustainability in food. They'll discuss sustainable local food production that is in harmony with the environment while respecting knowledge handed down over the generations. In turn, the Adams and Casey will return to Milwaukee where they will incorporate what they've learned and share their knowledge with the community. Past delegates have included Will Allen of Growing Power and chef Dave Swanson of Braise Culinary School and Restaurant Supported Agriculture.

September 25

6-10 p.m.

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

River Hills

Tickets: $50 Slow Food Members / $65 Non-Members / $70 at the door

Online: www.slowfoodwise.org

Phone: Robert Stockinger 414-708-0584

E-mail: info@slowfoodwise.org