Bamboo (Part II)

A staple in Asian countries for centuries, bamboo is now popping up in U.S. products everywhere you look. This can be attributed to the fact that it is extremely versatile and is an eco-friendly alternative to standard materials such as wood, cotton, metals and plastics. And now with the availability of USDA Organic and FSC (Forest Stewarship Council) certification for bamboo, socially and environmentally-responsible cultivation will become easier to track. As I already discussed, there are some contradictions to its green qualifications but most experts agree that its other benefits far outweigh them.



Let's look at some popular bamboo products, what to watch out for, and suggestions for eco-friendly places to find them.



Textiles: Bamboo fabrics are breathable, naturally antibacterial, soft as cashmere, naturally draw moisture away from the skin, and dry in half the time as cotton, making it a great material for clothing, sheets and towels. (Beware of "rayon made from bamboo" which negates all of this.) The argument against bamboo textiles is that the conversion of bamboo to fabric can involve harsh chemical-based processes and bleaching. The counter argument is that it is still less harmful than petroleum-derived nylon and polyester and pesticide-laden cotton.



Local stores:





Online retailers:





Flooring: Bamboo is more moisture resistant than wood and can be 25% harder than oak and 12% harder than maple. Although growing bamboo is green, converting it into boards can be toxic. To avoid this look for manufacturers that use no or low-formaldehyde adhesives and water-based finishes for a complete eco-friendly product.







Furniture: Bamboo's strength, flexibility and light weight makes it a fantastic material for furniture.







Food Prep: Bamboo is being used more and more in the kitchen. Items such as cutting boards, utensils, and bowls are gaining popularity not only for their functionality but also due to their sleek, contemporary styles.





Bambu (Can be found locally at Outpost Natural Foods and Beans and Barley Market and Cafe)

To-Go Ware (Can be found locally at Future Green)





Snowboards: Most ski equipment is made from fiberglass, metals, and heavy duty plastics. Bamboo has been introduced without any compromise in performance or appearance.







Food: Every part of the plant is used for culinary purposes in Asian countries. The sap is fermented into a soft drink or wine. Rice, soups and tea are cooked in the bamboo hollows giving them distinct flavors. It is even used for medicinal purposes. Here in the states, the most common culinary use is of the nutritious shoots found in many Chinese and Thai recipes. They are low in saturated fat, cholesterol and calories and are a great source of fiber, protein, zinc, vitamin B6 and potassium. Just be careful of the possibility of high sodium and sugar content in canned shoots.





Bamboo shoot recipes: MidAtlantic Bamboo





Japanese Bamboo Art: Weaving bamboo into sculptures and baskets is an art form that continues to evolve. Shochiko Tanabe, a fourth generation bamboo artist, is just one artist who is carrying on the traditional art form but yet putting a modern twist on it.







