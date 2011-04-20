What You Can Do To Honor Earth Day

When Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson initiated the first nationwide environmental protest on April 22, 1970, it was with great skepticism. At that time the environment was headed for serious deterioration due to the total lack of consequences for oil spills, factory emissions, raw sewage, pesticides, toxic dumps, loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife. But his plan worked. 20 million Americans attended rallies, marches and demonstrations to put environmental sustainability on the national agenda. From this first Earth Day came the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Water, Clean Air and Endangered Species Acts. Not bad.

Fast forward 41 years and more than 190 countries have jumped on board. The Earth's health is in the hands of every person in every nation regardless of age, race, religion, ethnicity, social status or political party, making Earth Day one of the few celebrations that crosses all boundaries. As a result, finding solutions for environmental challenges such as recycling, clean energy and global warming are now worldwide action items.

Although we've come a long way, there is much more to be done. So why not take part this year by committing to one "green action" that you can do on April 22 (this Friday). Here are some ideas to get you going:

Arm yourself with reusable bags for shopping excursions and take-out lunches

Plan your day so that you can walk, ride your bike, take public transportation or carpool

Print on both sides of the paper as often as possible

Drive at the speed limit

Partake in a park, water or neighborhood clean-up group

Use your own reusable cup for all liquids consumed throughout the daysay no to plastic bottles, coffee cups or sodas in styrofoam

Unplug office equipment that is not in use

Start a vegetable or herb garden

Create new uses for old things

Take a shorter shower

Install a rain barrel

Make a donation to an environmental organization of your choice

Encourage others to take a green action pledge

If you do just one thing for one day, no matter how big or small, it will make a difference. Also hold on to the possibility that changing up your routine for one day can lead to two days and then three.... and before you know it you've kicked an old habit and acquired a new one. Multiply that by the millions of people who will be doing the same worldwide andvoila!

PHOTO: HFret