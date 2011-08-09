Citizen Science Projects: Opportunities for Children to Combine Technology With Nature

One of the most savvy things we can do to protect our planet is to expose our children to the wonders of nature. But as we all know, children are spending less time outdoors and more time indoors with their games and gadgets. So how do we encourage them to get outside and explore? Blend technology with nature!

One great way to do this is through “Citizen Science Projects,” which allow your children to become part of a research team. They record their observations and pictures of stars, birds, animals, insects and plants online for scientists to analyze. It's a fun and interactive way for your children to connect with their environment while sharing their discoveries with other participants around the world—all while helping scientists study the health and habits of the natural world.

Make it even more adventurous by treating outings as expeditions. They can keep a nature notebook and hone in on their wildlife and nature photography skills to add an extra challenge to the mission.

Here are just some of the more common research projects to choose from:

Who doesn't love lucky ladybugs? Native ladybugs across North America that used to be common have become very rare over the last twenty years. Meanwhile they have greatly increased in other areas. Nobody knows why or what impact it will have on plant-feeding insect populations. Your recorded observations on The Lost Lady Bug Project can help prevent more native species from diminishing.

With Wildlife Watch you just click on your state to see all the possible things you might see. Then just go outside, explore, and then record the findings and pictures and even share them on social media sites.

The Great Sunflower Project is actually about saving the bees. Scientists are desperately trying to reverse the decline of bee populations and you can help. Plant the sunflower seeds that are delivered to you, watch them grow, and then record the bee activity on the flowers. Other plants that can be observed include bee balm, cosmos, rosemary, tickseed, goldenrod and purple coneflower.

Nest Watch allows you to be a member of one of the world's largest research teams. Your observations will be added to a continually growing database that gathers information to conserve birds worldwide.

For the urban dwellers, there's Pigeon Watch. You don't want your kids growing up thinking the most common birds in their neighborhood are “flying rats”. Let them (and you!) develop an appreciation for them through observation. There is also a “Celebrate Urban Birds” program that reports observations of crows, robins, orioles, swallows and more.

I don't know about you, but I've been mesmerized by the presence of seemingly more fireflies this year. But unfortunately, the opposite is true; they are disappearing. Scientists want to avoid this but don't know much about them so they've created a special Firefly Watch program. The fact that this is an after-dark activity makes it even more enticing for kids.

Another night time project is GLOBE at Night, an international citizen-science event that encourages everyone to measure the darkness of their local skies and contribute their observations online to a world map. Its goal is to raise public awareness of the impact of artificial lighting on local environments.

For the little ones who like creepy crawlies, there is the Great Lakes Worm Watch. Residents of the Great Lakes states can help researchers of this University of Minnesota project understand how earthworms (not native to North American hardwood forests) affect the ecosystem.

This is just a sampling of the many studies out there. There's sure to be a science project out there that will match your children's interests, skill levels and environment—and you won't have to yell at them to get off that computer!

PHOTO CREDIT: Gilles San Martin