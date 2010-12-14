A Compilation of Gift Ideas

×

Provide a little relief for a loved one’s stress level by giving a gift certificate for a massage or facial.

Purchase a day pass or membership to a club, gym, park, zoo, museum or organization - either for both of you, the whole family, or for the recipient only.

Sign up for lessons or classes in something you’ve always wanted to learn together.

Plan a play date with your children such as a day at the museum followed by lunch, a day at the movies followed by pizza and bowling or an afternoon of snowshoeing or skating and hot chocolate.

For more ideas click here.



Over time, Green Life has covered many ways of giving that give back. Here is a compilation of some of them for those of you who are still looking for some inspiration!Give an “experience” gift or the gift of your time.



Give a gift where a portion of the proceeds from your purchase benefit another cause or the retailer has charitable programs in place.

“Philanthropy is Beautiful,” says Joan Hornig. The profit from your jewelry purchase is directed to the charity of your choice.

If you are a die hard department store shopper, Macy’s is donating $1 for every submitted child’s letter to Santa to the Make a Wish Foundation.



Give money to a charity.



Does the recipient, or a loved one of theirs, suffer from any particular disease? If so, make a contribution to the associated organization in their name.

Think locally. Is there something in the recipient’s community that they are involved in that you could make a contribution toward?



If you don’t know what the person would prefer, Charity Navigator is a guide to giving while TisBest allows you to buy a gift card and the recipient decides which charity they’d like to put it toward.

For more ideas click here.







Give the gift of a micro-loan.



Kiva gives you the opportunity to make business loans to those in need in third-world countries.





Give gifts that are Fair Trade certified.



Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalitionclick on “where to buy”

For more Fair Trade gift ideas and resources click here.







Give gifts from local businesses.



Shop at the Milwaukee County Winter Farmers Market on Saturday and put together a gift basket for the foodie in your life.

Go to gift fairs being held by local organizations where items for sale are usually handmade by local residents.

Give a gift certificate to a locally owned coffee house, restaurant or boutique in the recipient’s neighborhood.















