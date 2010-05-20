Cool Green iPhone Apps

Eco-friendly iPhone applications are sprouting up all over. They're convenient, quick, informative and fun. Here is a sampling of some great options covering a wide range of topics:

Gorgeously Green Survival Guide: $.99

Developed by Sophie Uliano, this is a valuable resource for the eco-shopper. The guide provides lists and tips on cosmetics, food labels, recycling, light bulbs, chemicals, organics and more.

iLocavore; Seasons (Europe); What's Fresh; Locavore: up to $2.99

These four apps help you track foods that are local and in season wherever you are. Some offer recipes, nutritional information and farmers market locations. None of them are comprehensive but each one is helpful in its own way. Go to iTunes for a quick glimpse and decide which one you like best.

ACTPrinter: $1.99

Carry all your documents electronically rather than printing them out. Especially handy for electronic tickets and boarding passes. Just transfer them from your Mac to your iPhone or iPod Touch. Barcodes can be scanned directly off your device's screen. ACTPrinter also gives you the capability to send documents as emails.

Greenpeace Tissue Guide: free

This guide makes it quick and easy to find out which brands of facial tissues, toilet paper, paper towels and napkins are truly green and which should be avoided. Details include the percent of post-consumer recycled materials, percent of overall recycled materials and those that are bleached without toxic chlorine compounds.

Get Green: $.99

Get Green sends a daily green tip to your iPhone. They're genuinely informativethings you might not have thought of before. The app also lets you save a tip you like to your favorites and share with your friends via email. It includes seven alternating background images and a date-based seasonal filter.

greenMETER: $5.99

This money-saving application computes your vehicle's power and fuel usage characteristics and evaluates your driving to reduce fuel consumption, cost and environmental impact. Results are displayed in real time, while driving, to give instantaneous feedback. See the effects of acceleration, aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance.

GreenSpot: $1.99

This is your one-stop shop for the latest headline news and podcasts on green living. GreenSpot delivers articles on everything from organic farming to cutting edge sustainable design.

Carticipate: free

Carticipate is an experiment in social transportation, the first rideshare application on a location-aware mobile platform. Just indicate where you are going, when, and post your ride. It will match you up with local Carticipants going your way. The scheduler feature allows you to create and manage multiple trips by entering your "from" and "to" locations. Still in its early stages, Carticipate has the potential to be a great carpool resource as markets and participants increase.

Skeptical Science: free

Skeptics of global warming can browse the most used arguments as well as three main categories; "It's not happening," "It's not us," "It's not bad." A summary of what the science says and the full answer including graphs and links to papers and other sources respond to every argument accordingly.

With all of this cool information at our fingertips, going green is becoming more and more effortless.