Decoding Nutrient Claims

Endless options and misleading marketing ploys have made the hunt for foods with legitimate health benefits a chore. After all, who has time to compare the ingredient lists on 50 different cereal boxes? And even if you had the time, what do all the terms mean? What's healthy and what's hype? Although the following glossary isn't exhaustive, it will give you a head start in deciphering the most common packaging terms:

Regulated by the FDA:

Low, Reduced, High, Lean, Good Source, More, Light

If a product label uses these terms it has followed strict government rules for that claim. For example, "low fat" must be 3 grams or less per serving. "Low-sodium" must be 140 milligrams or less per serving. "Lean" means the food has less than 10 grams of fat, less than 4 grams of saturated fat, and less than 95 milligrams of cholesterol per serving. The regulations and definitions are too extensive to list here so if you'd like to learn more go to FDA: The Food Label.

Regulated by the FDA:

Healthy

To claim that a product is healthy it must meet certain criteria that limit the amounts of fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, and require specific minimum amounts of vitamins, minerals or other beneficial nutrients. For more detail on this go to FDA: The Food Label.

Certification regulated by the USDA:

Organic

Organic foods are strictly regulated and must meet the following standards:

"100% Organic": Can only contain organic ingredients; no antibiotics, hormones, genetic engineering, radiation or synthetic pesticides or fertilizers can be used. The product can display the USDA organic logo.

"Organic": Contains 95% organic ingredients, with the balance coming from ingredients on the approved National List. These products can display the USDA organic logo.

"Made with Organic Ingredients": Must be made with at least 70% organic ingredients, three of which must be listed on the package, and the balance must be on the National List. These products may display the certifier's logo but not the USDA organic logo.

Certification by Demeter USA Association:

Biodynamic

Biodynamics is a more intensive process than organic farming. A Biodynamic-certified farm meets all organic standards and goes further by developing a self-contained ecosystem by integrating the cultivated land with the surrounding environment. For example, animals roam throughout the crops, eating harmful insects while also providing natural fertilizer. Year-round companion crops provide environments for beneficial insects. This is becoming a popular practice for wine vineyards throughout the world.

Not regulated unless the Certified Vegan logo is displayed:

100% Vegan

There is no standard definition or verification process for this claim. Therefore it is important to look for the "Certified Vegan" logo, which guarantees that the product has been certified by Vegan Action, a non-profit organization.

Not regulated unless the Natural Food Certifiers logo is displayed:

Natural

Using this term is a ploy used by the manufacturer or marketer of the product hoping that the consumer will confuse it with "healthy" or "organic." The USDA has defined the term but does not have a verification system in place. However, the Natural Food Certifiers is an organic certifier accredited by the USDA.

Not regulated for beef and eggs, loosely regulated for poultry by the USDA:

Free-Range or Free-Roaming

The definition for the label is only that open-air access be made available to birds for "an undetermined period each day." According to the USDA five minutes is adequate to meet this requirement. These terms do not guarantee that the animals were allowed unrestricted outdoor access. Therefore, in all cases, the only way to verify this claim and to find out its meaning for a particular product is to contact the manufacturer or purchase them from a trusted co-op or market that has done the research for you.

Not regulated:

No Additives

This is often used on a label to imply that a product has not been enhanced with artificial or natural ingredients. But there is no official definition for the term and it isn't verified when used.