DIY Facials

Need an alternative to expensive facials, cleansers, lotions and toners? Worried about chemical ingredients and their impact on your skin, health and environment? Whether you're looking to green your beauty routine or pamper your complexion on a budget, all you need to do is rummage through your kitchen. Most skin types and conditions can be cared for by combining some common ingredients.

Give the following concoctions a try. They're easy, natural, healthy, inexpensive and eco-friendly.

Oily Skin Face-Lifting & Whitening Mask (2-3x/week)

4 t fresh lemon juice

3 t Greek yogurt

2 T honey

1 egg white

The whitening and healing properties of yogurt and lemon (also an antibacterial) in this mask help fade acne scars and age spots while the egg protein boosts skin's natural defenses and tightens. Honey is an antibacterial, moisturizer and soothes the skin. Leave on for 20 minutes and rinse with warm water followed by a cool water rinse.

All Skin Type Cleanser (1x/day)

1 T plain Greek yogurt

2 t olive oil (good quality)

½ t lemon essential oil (not lemon juice)

Massage the mixture over skin and rinse off immediately with warm washcloth.

All Skin Type Exfoliator (2x/week)

1 t honey

1 t olive oil

1 packet plain oatmeal (prepared with just enough water to make a thick paste)

Honey and olive oil moisturize while the oatmeal exfoliates. Apply mixture to face gently rubbing in small circles. Rinse with warm water.

All Skin Type Brightening Mask and Lip Exfoliator (2x/week)

1 slice of a papaya peel (seeds and pulp removed)

Papaya enzymes exfoliate, repair sun damage and diminish age spots. Rub the inside of the peel over cleansed face, neck and hands. Rinse with tepid water after 20 minutes. For chapped lips, rub the peel over lips for a few minutes.

Dry Skin Brightening and Soothing Mask (2x/week)

1 T apple cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice

2 T honey

2 T sour cream

The ingredients work together to moisturize, brighten, refine pores, fade acne scars and prevent blemishes. Honey moisturizes and heals while the lemon juice or cider vinegar soothes and balances the pH of skin. Rinse after 20 minutes with tepid water followed by cool rinse.

Toning Eye Treatment (1x/day)

1 cup chamomile or green tea (steeped and cooled)

This treatment relieves puffiness and tones naturally. Soak two round makeup sponges in the tea and wring out excess liquid. Place on eyes for 15 minutes.

These home remedies only scratch the surface, but as you can see beauty doesn't have to come with a high price tag or harmful synthetic ingredients. You can achieve a bright and healthy complexion by pampering yourself in the privacy of your own home.

PHOTO: André Karwath