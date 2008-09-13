Dowsing Course with Expert Raymon Grace

I mentioned in my previous blog that I would write about the dowsing course I took with Raymon Grace. Sorry to not write sooner; I have been spending all my free time dowsing!

All I can say is "wow!" Raymon taught us to manage energy for improving our lives. And it works. I've had too many positive shifts in my life for it to be coincidence.

The truly amazing thing about dowsing is that most people can do it for themselves. It takes a lot of practice, and just as important, it takes the belief that the universe will allow you to use tools to change your life for the better.

Raymon taught us to be self-reliant. I can now raise my own energy and prosperity levels. I now rid myself and loved ones of negative entities in our energy fields. I am able to remove curses placed on me, loved ones, my home, etc. I can do this from a distance; I recently cleared a hospital in Chicago of negative entities, energies and frequencies from my home in Milwaukee.

I am able to remove/neutralize negative effects of water veins, radio waves, AC lines and other electromagnetic fields. I can improve my health, my thoughts, my emotional state. The list goes on and on.

I have seen positive changes in our family dynamic. My daughter now laughs and rarely breaks down into tears. She used to cry constantly and get at least 10 timeouts a day.

I have reduced my need for nutritional supplements. This has been confirmed by my chiropractor.

Most recently, a friend and I have been working on my 75 year old mother who fell down and broke her hip. In the ER her EKG showed she was on the verge of a heart attack. My friend did most of the work on my mother (when I'm freaking out I cannot dowse well). Her blood pressure stabilized, her fibrillation (diagnosed 8 years ago) disappeared, her EKG normalized, and she was approved for hip surgery. I rechecked her cardio nutritional supplements and the counts needed fell dramatically.

If you are at all intrigued, I have some suggestions for you to learn more. A good start would be to reading The Future is Yours: Do something about it! by Raymon Grace. Raymond explains:

"All things are composed of energy, including our thoughts, and future events are composed of thoughts not yet materialized. If we combine our knowledge with that of the Spirit World, and use it properly, we can help change the energy around us and thereby change our future."

This book is filled with examples of how he repeatedly changes energy (by dowsing and other methods) to affect positive change in his life and others'. This book is available at www.raymongrace.us. It is not only educational, but a fascinating, fun read.

If you would like to try dowsing on your own, there is a wonderful reference available online, free of charge, called Letter to Robin. This guide gives a detailed step-by-step on dowsing, ideal for beginners.

Once you absorb all the information in Letter to Robin, I would recommend Raymon Grace's more advanced guide: Techniques That Work For Me.

If you are the type of person who would rather pay someone else to dowse for you instead of learning how to do it yourself, I have several referrals:

Kristin can be reached at Khorbach@yahoo.com.

Contact Nicole at farmlandofangels@yahoo.com.

Charlotte can be contacted at flowingabundance@yahoo.com.

Again, remember that dowsers do not need to live anywhere near you to get the job done. I have great faith in these women.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any questions!