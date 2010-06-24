Earth-Friendly Suggestions for the Beach

×

Look for beach umbrellas that aren't completely made of plastic and polyester. For example, Eco-umbrellas, available at Target, are made of 100% recycled plastic bottles and bamboo.

Add eco-friendly beach chairs to your list. They are made responsibly and are usually more durable and long-lasting negating the need for constant replacement. Check out Brookstone's Cape Cod Folding Beach Chair made from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified wood.

Avoid sunscreens that contain paraben, cinnamate, benzophenone or camphor derivatives. Look for zinc oxide combined with a base of natural organic oils and ingredients. Not only is this important for your health but for that of the waters you swim in as well. One example is Mexitan, used by boaters because it has all-natural ingredients and is biodegradeable.

Swimsuits aren't just spandex anymore. They're available in a wide range of natural and recycled fabrics. Nikster specializes in earth-friendly bikinis and Faeries Dance carries several designers for comparison.

Consider a pair of recyclable flip-flops or sandals like the ones available online at Sea Glass Organic.



Bamboo and organic cotton bath towels are becoming more common and can now be found in beach towels, too. Here are some that are available on-line at DreamSacks.



Cut down on plastic and waste by bringing re-usable water bottles with you instead of using individual plastic ones.

Why not choose a natural cotton or canvas beach bag to carry all of your new green supplies in? Here is an example of an eco-friendly beach tote, available online at EcoBags.



If picnicking, use recycled, biodegradable or reusable containers. Future Green carries various To-Go Ware items including bamboo utensil kits and stainless steel food containers.

Put your garbage in biodegradable garbage bags instead of plastic.

Fashionable and functional are most people's priorities when shopping for beachwear and supplies. Why not add eco-friendly to that list? You can enjoy the fresh air and refreshing waters while taking care of it them at the same time.Here are some suggestions:Online sources are listed in order to provide quick references. But as always, look to your local businesses first.Retailers won't know there's a demand unless requests are made.