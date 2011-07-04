How to Eat Clean

The Environmental Working Group has published its ranking of produce based on pesticide residues. The 2011 list helps consumers make informed choices between organic and non-organic produce—especially handy for those battling budget restraints or with limited access to organic produce.

Items are broken down into two groups, the "Dirty Dozen" and the "Clean 15." The fruits and vegetables on the “Dirty Dozen” list are more prone to pesticide residues either because they are thin-skinned and absorb more chemicals, the crop is more susceptible to pests or weeds and therefore require more spraying, or the product is imported from a country with fewer regulations and inspections than the U.S. Either buy the organic versions of these, avoid them altogether, or be sure to wash them before eating (Rebel Green's "Fruit & Veggie Clean" works well, and it's local).

On the flip side, the “Clean 15” list includes lower residue items that are either thick-skinned or do not require as much spraying during cultivation. The “Clean 15” may have less chemical residues upon consumption, however the environment, soil, field workers and beneficial bugs are still harmed throughout the growing process of those that do use chemical fertilizers and pesticides. So if you have the funds and access, it's still good to go organic all the way.

Dirty Dozen (lower number = higher pesticide residue)

1. Apples

2. Celery

3. Strawberries

4. Peaches

5. Spinach

6. Nectarines

7. Grapes

8. Sweet bell peppers

9. Potatoes

10. Blueberries

11. Lettuce

12. Kale/collard

Clean 15

1. Onions

2. Corn

3. Pineapples

4. Avocado

5. Asparagus

6. Sweet peas

7. Mangoes

8. Eggplant

9. Cantaloupe

10. Kiwi

11. Cabbage

12. Watermelon

13. Sweet potatoes

14. Grapefruit

15. Mushrooms

Click here for a residue ranking of the 53 most common fruits and vegetables.

Click here for a printable guide of the Dirty Dozen and Clean 15.