The Green Furniture Design exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum ends in just about a week (March 14). So what is green furniture? What difference does it make? And why bother going to see the exhibit?
Furniture, whether in the form of a table, sofa or baby crib, fills our homes and offices. Until recently, little attention has been paid to the practices and materials used. However, we now know that the current way of doing things is bad for the environment and unhealthy for us.
Four main things to pay attention to when purchasing conventional furniture is foam, fabric, forests and formaldehyde:
Foam: Avoid polyurethane foam commonly used in cushions. The foam is made of petrochemicals and is typically treated with fire-retardant and polybrominated diphenyl ether (PBDEs). The foam eventually crumbles into a toxic yellow dust that we then breathe into our lungs. Instead look for stuffing made of natural fibers such as cotton and wool.
Fabric: Fabric coverings are commonly treated with fire retardant, permanent press, and water- and stain-repellant finishes that release toxic formaldehydes and perfluorochemicals (PFCs). An easy way to avoid these is to use removable slip covers that can be washed or pick furniture that is covered in untreated fabric.
Forests: Look for FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council) wood. This guarantees that the product was not made from old-growth or endangered forests. Keeping an eye out for furniture made from recycled, reclaimed or rediscovered wood is another option.
Formaldehyde: Furniture that isn't made from solid wood is made from veneer glued to plywood or particleboard. The glues are toxic and off-gas. In this case simply look for formaldehyde-free.
From the perspective of a consumer, eco-friendly furniture may just mean products made from healthy, recycled or renewable materials. But it is much more than that. The designer and manufacturer must also consider things such as energy usage, packaging, shipping weight and distance, the life span of an object and recycling options at the end of an object's life. When all of these things come together successfully, then a difference is being made, and it's quite impressive.
So go ahead and learn more through the interactive pieces at the Green Furniture show. The artists' use of materials such as recycled cardboard, reused sweatshirts, old rubber bicycle tires, and even ice and snow, while probably having a slim chance of ending up in your living room, will be sure to inspire. Guaranteed, you'll go home thinking more creatively about the next acquisition on your list.
For further inspiration, take a look at these eco-chic options:
IMAGE: Shannon Bed by RC Green, available at Vivavi.com
So go ahead and learn more through the interactive pieces at the Green Furniture show. The artists' use of materials such as recycled cardboard, reused sweatshirts, old rubber bicycle tires, and even ice and snow, while probably having a slim chance of ending up in your living room, will be sure to inspire. Guaranteed, you'll go home thinking more creatively about the next acquisition on your list.
For further inspiration, take a look at these eco-chic options:
Vivavi
Econsciousmarket
J. Persing
ecoSystems
Modern Bamboo
ModDecor.com
Cisco Brothers
Design Within Reach
Room and Board
MamagreenUSA
Modern Outdoor
Knu
Herman Miller
Knoll
Velocity
