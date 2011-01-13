Environmental Resolutions for the New Year

×
Still grappling with which New Year’s resolution to commit to? Or, has your willpower to lose 20 pounds already waned? Well here are some suggested New Year’s resolutions from Clean Wisconsin that might not help with your waistline, but they will contribute towards a healthier Mother Earth.
They’ve broken down easily adaptable green habits into the following five basic categories:
As Sam Weis, media specialist at Clean Wisconsin, put it, “Reducing your impact on the environment is simple, and there’s no better time than the new year to commit to making your life more earth-friendly.”
They’ve broken down easily adaptable green habits into the following five basic categories:
- Trim your trash: Bring reusable bags to the market, use a reusable coffee mug at work, compost, replace paper napkins with their cloth counterparts, or carry a reusable water bottle instead of purchasing bottled water, enroll in paperless billing and opt out of junk mail lists.
- E-cycle your electronic waste: Prevent toxins in electronics such as mercury, lead, cadmium and chromium from entering our environment. For a list of locations where you can recycle e-waste, visit the DNR’s website.
- Transform your transportation: Take public transportation, carpool, walk or bike.
- Enhance your energy efficiency: Turn off computers, printers and monitors at the end of the day, unplug appliances that aren’t in use, and switch to energy-efficient light bulbs.
- Coach your colleagues and kids: Increase your impact by sharing everything you’ve learned with your children and those in your community.
As Sam Weis, media specialist at Clean Wisconsin, put it, “Reducing your impact on the environment is simple, and there’s no better time than the new year to commit to making your life more earth-friendly.”