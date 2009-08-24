Food For Thought

Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about your local food sources, policies, and eating healthy. Here are some fun and informative food events being held in the Milwaukee area throughout September:

Sept. 1-Sept. 12: Eat Local Challenge

For two weeks members of communities will challenge themselves to eat as locally as possible. It is a self-monitoring challenge but you can make it more fun by inviting your friends and family to do it, too. Cook and shop together, support your local stores and restaurants and get familiar with the farms in your area. A good resource is Eat Local Milwaukee.

Sept. 9: Friends of Real Food

Join a social gathering and potluck from 6-8 p.m. at the Urban Ecology Center (www.urbanecologycenter.org) to celebrate the Eat Local Challenge.

Sept. 12: Eat Local Food Festival

Learn where to get, how to buy, and why to eat local foods. The festival will include live entertainment, chef demonstrations, local food tastings and more. Visit www.fondymarket.org for a schedule of events.

Sept. 5-Sept. 7 - Labor Day Weekend: "Time for Lunch" Eat-Ins

Thousands of people in communities across America will gather for public and private potlucks ("eat-ins") that send the message to Congress that theres no excuse for federal policy that forces schools to serve fast food and junk food that endangers childrens health. For more information and references on Time for Lunch refer to last week's Green Life and Slow Food USA. Here is a list of Eat-Ins being held in the Milwaukee area:

Shorewood Eat-In:

Saturday, Sept. 5, 12-1:30 p.m.

Shorewood High School front lawn

1701 E. Capitol Drive

Contact: Kathy Papineau, jpapineau@wi.rr.com or Martha Davis Kipcak, mdk@bricofund.org

Hales Corners Eat-In:

Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Homestead Farmer's Market

Stahl-Conrad Homestead

9724 W. Forest Home Ave.

Contact: Robert Stockinger, 708-0584

Grill will be available as well as corn and other fresh produce from the market. Bring a dish to pass as well as your own plates and silverware.

Bay View Eat-In:

Monday, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m.

Sijan Park (across from the Outpost)

2821 Kinnickinnic Ave.

Contact: Sarah Winfree, 334-8683

Riverwest Eat-In:

Monday, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Greenfolks Garden

525 E. Wright St.

Contact: Claire Moore, bodhisattvaj@hotmail.com

There are several other Eat-Ins planned throughout Wisconsin. For locations and details go to Slow Food USA's "Attend an Eat-In" page.

9/20: Tour de Farms

Random Lake

A day of bike riding, touring local farms and eating great local food. The day ends with a fantastic meal on a farm shared with the farmers, cyclists and chefs. $70 per person, entire day's festivities; $50 per person, dinner only. Contact and more information: www.braiseculinaryschool.com.