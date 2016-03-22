How to Get Back to Your Goal Weight

Photo Courtesy Alan Levine, Flickr CC

It’s March! Spring is in the air, and you feel it! Well, on some days you do. Days are longer and brighter. The gray sky gives way to sun, and the chill lifts, pushing off the seasonal depression. All this makes you excited to work in the yard, go out with friends, or get out of the house and get moving again.

Like most people, the weight of another Midwest winter may have weighed you down, so how do we get back on track to reach our goal weight?

Get mentally focused

Before making any changes, you have to mentally commit to them: have a reason for changing your lifestyle. That reason will keep you committed when you’re having a “bad moment” or, worse, a “bad day.” Throw in those bad weeks or bad months, and I don’t even want to talk about it. Yet, if you make a commitment to yourself, you will have a higher rate of success overall. Write down this commitment and put it somewhere where you’ll see it often – the fridge, the corner of your computer monitor, etc.

Plan your meals/snacks

There is nothing worse than being so hungry that you grab the first edible item in sight! It sets you back on the “better you” initiative. Luckily, we have Instagram, Pinterest, Google and other websites to help with ideas of healthy foods you actually want to eat so that you can create your own cookbook. It’ll be your best resource for planning breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Be conscious to pack your lunch and snacks to get you through the day. With your cookbook, it’ll be something you want to eat, not should eat, and certainly not the best of what’s available.. We all slip, so what happens if you slip up with food? Simply put: drink some water, walk it off, restart and don’t turn that one slip-up into self-defeat… You can do this! It’s all about an overall better lifestyle, not going on a diet; diets don’t last! Besides, diet has the word “die” right in it!

Track/count/measure food

We live in a country where super-sized portions are the norm. We’re also creatures of habit and tend to eat similar meals and snacks weekly. For at least one week, do your best to track and write down your food measures and calorie consumption. Then, determine the servings you should be eating and strictly measure them out. Once you’re at a point where you realize the calorie count per serving and its ideal portion size, you can start eyeballing the servings to save time. Some restaurants list the calories on their menus, which cuts the work, but brings on the feeling of, “OMG! Seriously?” (Thanks a lot Noodles and Co. L)

Time out your meals

Going back to your circadian rhythm, as discussed in the previous blog, try to keep your eating to a 10-11 hour window during the day. Space out your meals consistently throughout the day.

Cut calories

This will be the fastest way to see and feel a change, even more so than exercise. If you know you shouldn’t be eating “it”, as part of the sacrifice for jumping on the “healthier you” train, cut “it” out or find a substitute. Note: Do not eat fewer than 1,200 calories per day.

Fitness & movement

Get on track with a fun and exciting exercise program, sport or hobby. Exercise does not just mean going to the gym to visit the treadmills and dumbbells. Follow fitness videos, go rollerblading, bike ride, walk, play volleyball, learn martial arts – find something that motivates you, is fun and will keep you at it.

Set small goals

Make increments for your tasks – five days, seven days, two weeks, you choose. Some examples: Limit added sugar for five days, or make the goal to burn 500 calories or more per day for seven days, or for two weeks, do one thing extra per day that’s positive for you. Whatever it is, be positive and write it down.

Be honest with yourself

You are in control. If you lie in your food and activity diary, you’re only lying to yourself. Learn your pitfalls and triggers, and record your progress honestly. Make help notes to yourself. A good example is: I ate because I was bored or emotional or unprepared with a better option. Notes in your log will help you understand yourself and your habits better.

Be patient

Results take time, an irritating amount of time, when it feels like we’re sacrificing and exercising a lot, so remember why you’re doing this. A better you!

In closing, here’s a general rule of thumb. There are 3,500 calories in a pound. If you cut 500 calories per day from your current eating pattern and exercise to burn an additional 500 calories per day, you’re well on your way of dropping a pound per week. Good luck and stay positive!

Linda Kessler - Fitness Professional

Bio:

Linda Kessler turned her life-long energy for fitness into a career helping others. As a certified trainer she creates innovative workouts that allow people to easily incorporate fitness into their busy lifestyles. Her efforts are even sought out by several global health and fitness brands as a fitness model. Linda recently moved from Milwaukee to Los Angeles to expand her opportunities where she now hosts streaming fitness shows varying from 5-30 minutes so you can do them anytime/anywhere.

Linda’s motto: Use your body to better your body.

Workout with me on-demand 30 days free: chazzlive.com/lindakfit.com