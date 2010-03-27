Gray Areas of Green

×

Eventhough recommendations for living a more eco-friendly lifestyle are made withthe best of intentions, often times there are unforeseen side effects leadingto confusion and inaction. In an effort to mitigate some of this, here are whatindustry experts consider to be the "best" choices for some commonquandaries.

Bottled or Tap

Tapwater is better than bottled. No plastics, waste or shipping involved and thequality is usually the same if not better than bottled. If you have iron-richwater, lead pipes or for whatever reason your tap water is not potable, simplyuse any one of the many filtering options that are now available.

Paper or Plastic

Peoplebringing their own bags to stores don't receive "free" ones, whichhas led to an unforeseen spike in sales for garbage bags and bin linersandthat negates the whole purpose of BYO. So the best answer is to find ways toreduce waste, such as buying only what is necessary and reusing and repairingpossessions. Having said that, taking your own recycled, reusable bags to thestore is better than paper or plastic.

Hybrid or Standard

Sincehybrid vehicles have a higher embodied energy and initial cost, they are abetter value for high-mileage drivers. They are particularly gas-efficient forstop-and-go city driving where a standard engine is not. Low-mileage driversand long-distance drivers using a constant speed are usually better off with asmall, lightweight standard car, public transportation, or joining a car-shareprogram. Many more factors come into play here, but this is simple informationthat can help to guide you.

Cloth or Disposable

Clothdiapers often contain pesticide-laden cotton and require a lot ofenergy-intensive washing. Disposables contain plastic and cellulose and clog uplandfills. So a hybrid approach of reusable cloth outers that can be usedseveral times before washing combined with biodegradable inserts is now the wayto go (check out "gDiapers" at www.gdiapers.com). In situations wheredisposables are needed, look for brands that are baby- and eco-friendly such asSeventh Generation (www.seventhgeneration.com/Diapers) and Tushies(www.tushies.com). Easier said than done, the best (and most affordable)solution is to potty train as early as possible.

Dishwasher or Hand-Wash

Newwater-efficient dishwashers use 50% less water than hand-washing, assuming themachine is fully loaded. If you have to wash dishes before loading them intothe dishwasher, you might as well skip the dishwasher.

Asyou can see, these are not exhaustive. Even the "best" solutionsleave plenty of room for further debate. Consumption has many complexities. Sowhat is really the best answer? Rejecting a throwaway mentality and onlyacquiring what you absolutely needand then buying, using and discarding asresponsibly as possible.