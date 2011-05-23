Great Ways to Access Fresh, Local Produce

×

The cold, snowy winter is behind us and the long awaited warm days of spring are finally here. Time to stow away the comfort food in anticipation of the coming of garden fresh goodness—grown in our own region! Thanks to the efforts of a burgeoning community of local food advocates, access has never been easier.



Here is a just a sampling of some of the services, events and resources that can assist in savoring summer's harvest:



The Wisconsin Farm Fresh Atlases list farmers' markets by county, farms alphabetically and even include a growing season chart.





The Milwaukee Victory Garden Initiative is a great resource for anyone who needs a little help or advice for starting up their own food garden. Sign up for their Blitz this coming Saturday to either help plant residential vegetable gardens, or to receive one.

Next time you're headed out to eat, refer to Eat Local Milwaukee's list of restaurants that serve yummy dishes made from local ingredients.

Is there a plot of public (or private) land near you that you'd love to turn into a community garden? Contact MUG (Milwaukee Urban Gardens) to find out how they can assist you. They also hold workshops on how to “Grow Your Own Groceries.”

On the forefront of the urban farming movement with international acclaim, is Growing Power. In addition to farm fresh veggies, fruit and meat, they sell seeds, compost, worm bins, garden supplies, and plants. Be sure to sign up for a tour to find out how they go about helping people in all communities gain equal access to healthy, safe and affordable food.

Take a cooking class, tour local farms on bike, or have farm-fresh foods delivered to your door—all through Braise Local Food. Also check out their list of RSA (Restaurant Supported Agriculture) members and stay tuned for the opening of Braise Restaurant.

The Milwaukee Public Market, located in the Third Ward, is a great one-stop-shop for sampling local foods. It's also a great place to take a cooking class.

Want to eat healthier meals sourced from local ingredients but don't have time or simply don't know how? Have scrumptious homemade dinners delivered to your door by MKE Localicious.

Sign up for a CSA share (Consumer Supported Agriculture) to receive fresh, local foods every week. Click here for more information and a link to a list of CSA farms.

Food co-ops such as Outpost Natural Foods and Riverwest Co-op are great sources of information and provide locally sourced foods whenever possible.

Did you ever think you'd find fish and sprouts growing together in an urban, rehabbed warehouse? Well Sweetwater Organics has developed an aquaponics system that does just that. Take a tour of their urban farm or swing by their newly opened retail shop (located on-site).

On a sunny Sunday afternoon gather your family and head out to a farm to pick your own fruit such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or apples. Click here for a list of U-pick farms in Wisconsin.

Learn more about how to get involved in the efforts to bring good, clean and fair food to your area by contacting Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast. You can also find them on Facebook in order to stay informed about special food events and conversations about the local, national and international food scenes. (Click here for the international Slow Food website.

Simply Wisconsin is another organization that offers CSA shares along with a mission to get healthy, fresh and local food to schools and community organizations such as soup kitchens.

REAP (research, education, action and policy) Food Group, located in Madison, has a very informative website including a guide to farmers' markets and restaurants and a very cool “Where the Locavores Go” coupon book.

Not only is locally produced food good for the consumer, it's good for the producers, community, and environment. So go ahead and expand your horizons this summer. Enjoy all that our bountiful region has to offer while you can. The cold weather will be back before you know it!