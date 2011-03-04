Green Films on the Red Carpet

When you reflect on your favorite movies, action figures or romance classics are probably the first to come to mind - not the ones with environmental themes.
But on second thought, perhaps your favorite movie is an eco-film. Wall-E and Avatar are two of the most popular movies with a green theme ever released, both having a huge impact on society’s conscience. But over time, perhaps the message so brilliantly woven into them is forgotten and they are simply remembered as great works of fiction and animation.
Regardless of how our memories classify films, nature has proven to be a very popular subject matter whether in the format of a documentary, animation or fiction. What is so great about all of them is that they educate, enlighten, and entertain all at once.
Check out this list of some of the more popular movies and documentaries dating back to 1973 that have made it to film festivals and awards shows throughout the world. (Btw, who knew that 5 eco-films were Academy Award nominees this year?!)
Add the ones you’ve missed to your list, refresh your memory by re-watching your favorites, grab some popcorn, and enjoy!
2010 - Gasland
2010 - Sun Come Up
2010 - The Warriors of Quigong
2010 - Waste Land
2010 - Let's Pollute! (animated short)
2009 - Avatar
2009 - The Cove
2009 - Food, Inc.
2009 - No Impact Man
2009 - Crude
2009 - Garbage Dreams
2009 - Thirst
2009 - The Garden
2009 - Fresh
2009 - Dirt
2008 - Wall-E
2008 - Fuel
2006 - An Inconvenient Truth
2004 - The Day After Tomorrow
2003 - Whale Rider
2001 - Winged Migration
2000 - Erin Brockovich
1992 - FernGully: The Last Rainforest
1982 - Koyaanisqatsi
1979 - China Syndrome
1974 - Chinatown
1973 - Soylent Green