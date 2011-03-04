Green Films on the Red Carpet

When you reflect on your favorite movies, action figures or romance classics are probably the first to come to mind - not the ones with environmental themes.

But on second thought, perhaps your favorite movie is an eco-film. Wall-E and Avatar are two of the most popular movies with a green theme ever released, both having a huge impact on society’s conscience. But over time, perhaps the message so brilliantly woven into them is forgotten and they are simply remembered as great works of fiction and animation.

Regardless of how our memories classify films, nature has proven to be a very popular subject matter whether in the format of a documentary, animation or fiction. What is so great about all of them is that they educate, enlighten, and entertain all at once.

Check out this list of some of the more popular movies and documentaries dating back to 1973 that have made it to film festivals and awards shows throughout the world. (Btw, who knew that 5 eco-films were Academy Award nominees this year?!)

Add the ones you’ve missed to your list, refresh your memory by re-watching your favorites, grab some popcorn, and enjoy!

2010 - Gasland

2010 - Sun Come Up

2010 - The Warriors of Quigong

2010 - Waste Land

2010 - Let's Pollute! (animated short)

2009 - Avatar

2009 - The Cove

2009 - Food, Inc.

2009 - No Impact Man

2009 - Crude

2009 - Garbage Dreams

2009 - Thirst

2009 - The Garden

2009 - Fresh

2009 - Dirt

2008 - Wall-E

2008 - Fuel

2006 - An Inconvenient Truth

2004 - The Day After Tomorrow

2003 - Whale Rider

2001 - Winged Migration

2000 - Erin Brockovich

1992 - FernGully: The Last Rainforest

1982 - Koyaanisqatsi

1979 - China Syndrome

1974 - Chinatown

1973 - Soylent Green