Every holiday is an opportunity to incorporate new eco-friendly traditions and to teach your children good, green habits. From decorations to candy and costumes, Halloween offers many opportunities to set a good example. Even better, going green for Halloween can save you money!

Here is a list of ideas to consider:





Instead of plastic masks and cheap, throw-away costumes, reuse what you’ve got, have a costume exchange with friends, go to a resale shop or use natural elements from your yard to jazz up pre-existing clothes or costumes.

There’s no rule that says trick-or-treats have to be unhealthy, sugar-laden candy. Consider non-toxic tattoos , stickers, puzzle and joke books, hair bows and clips, natural fruit strips or healthy Halloween candy options from your local co-op or online sources such as NaturalCandyStore.com.

Save energy by using black and orange compact fluorescent light bulbs and black wire LED light strings. Even though they’re more expensive to purchase, CFLs last 10 times longer than incandescents and use one-fourth of the energy. So in the long run they’re cheaper and you’ll be able to reuse them for years to come.

Resist buying plastic, gimmicky decorations and instead use gourds, pumpkins, twigs, leaves, acorns and fall flowers. Gather whatever you can from your yardyou can even make it into a scavenger hunt for the kids.

Teach your children responsible ways of disposing of things such as not littering with their candy wrappers, composting the pumpkins and gourds and taking used costumes to a resale shop or passing it on to a friend.

Avoid using plastic Trick-or-Treat “Bags” (unless you already have one that you’ve been re-using over the years). Here’s the perfect use for all of those re-usable shopping bags you’ve stocked up on. An arts and crafts option is to have the children decorate their own unique bag, pillow case, purse or sack.

If you live in a neighborhood that doesn’t get into the spirit of trick-or-treating, instead of driving around, host a party. This gives you the opportunity to serve unpackaged, healthy, and homemade Halloween treats that can’t be given out otherwise, such as pumpkin seeds, caramel apples, pumpkin pie or muffins, squash soup and hot apple cider. You can also take advantage of buying foods from the bulk section such as nuts. A home party also gives children a safe, warm place to socialize and play games.

All holidays are commercialized. Decorated stores loaded with holiday goods add to the festivity of the season. But along the way a “throw-away” mentality has been born. High quantity, low quality manufacturing is terrible for the planet.So before stocking up at the discount store, keep in mind that a vast amount of pollution and waste is created and energy is consumed with every single “made in China” item you buy and then throw out. Then consider how easy, affordable, healthy and fun the natural alternatives can be.PHOTO CREDIT: 663highland