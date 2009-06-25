Green Remodeling: Paint

Designers agree that the easiest and cheapest way to transform a room is to paint. And now, with several zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints on the market, sprucing up a room is no longer a danger to your health or the environment. VOCs are toxic chemicals that off-gas (evaporate into the air we breathe). Many products in our homes, from carpets to composite wood products, contain VOCs that contribute to indoor air pollution.

The main culprits in paint and paint strippers are formaldehyde, acetone and methylene chloride. Common symptoms of overexposure to these chemicals include fatigue, dizziness, headaches, skin and eye irritation, and worsening of asthma symptoms. Chronic exposure can lead to liver, kidney or central nervous system damage and cancer. So even though we love the smell of a freshly painted room, that odor is far from fresh.

Fortunately most paint manufacturers have responded to the call for safer alternatives and at affordable prices. Their quality is comparable to standard paints and most are available in flat, eggshell and semi-gloss. They are washable, mildew resistant, fast-drying and have low-odor. So there's no need for open windows and fans and rooms can be occupied immediately after painting.

There are low-VOC and zero-VOC options. Go for zero VOC if possible. Here are some to look for:

AFM Safecoat: No formaldehyde, ammonia or acetone; Ayurveda Essence line is based on color therapy and holistic health

Sherwin Williams - Harmony

Benjamin Moore - Natura

Dutch Boy - Refresh (Menards): Contains baking soda to eliminate odors

Freshaire Choice (Home Depot)

Olympic - Premium Interior Paint

Old Fashioned Milk Paint: Made from milk protein

Anna Sova Milk Paint: Made from milk protein, can add aromatherapy scents, on-line store