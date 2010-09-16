Being Green at School

School is in session. Perhaps you’ve already stocked up on recycled paper notebooks, but there are many other things you can incorporate throughout the school year to keep it green. If you start now, your kids will grow up with good environmental habits that they’ll carry with them through their lives. Here are some simple tips on eco-friendly products, habits and health!

Lunch Supplies

Used, retro lunch boxes are not only in, they're the greenest option available to cart your kid's food. For the ones that are a little too old for Superman, check out these recycled, lead-free insulated lunch bags. They are a great alternative to brown bags and are much more durable. If you'd like to cut back on plastic baggies, reuseable lunchskins sandwich bags are a very fashionable way to go. When dirty, all you do is stick them in the dishwasher. This one might be tricky, but you can even experiment with cloth napkins instead of paper (or try scrappy washcloths that won’t break the bank if accidentally thrown away).

Backpacks

Avoid backpacks made of nylon or PVC (vinyl). Instead, look for bags made from recycled materials such as plastic bottles or rice bags, or natural materials such as jute, organic canvas, or hemp. Solar backpacks are also a great eco-idea since they keep hand-held devices charged all while still looking cool.

Breakfast

Start your children’s day off with a nutritious breakfast that is as natural and organic as possible. Not only is this good for the environment, it's good for the brain, which will help your children concentrate and learn better while also controlling weight. Stay away from convenience foods that are high in saturated fat, preservatives, sugar and sodium and require excessive packaging.

Writing Utensils

Since pencils last longer than pens, they are the greenest option when given a choice, especially if they’re tree-free. You can also opt for fun options that are made from recycled materials such as money and denim. When purchasing pens, opt for the ones that are made from recycled materials, such as Pilot or Papermate’s line of recycled, recyclable or biodegradable pens.

Transportation

If possible, avoid driving your kids to school every day. If there aren’t any safety hazards and if proximity allows, the most eco-friendly and healthy methods are obviously walking or biking. The next best thing is to have them hop on that bus.

School Clothes

The best option here is to consider a consignment shop. The young ones won’t know the difference and teenagers will be pleasantly surprised by the hidden gems hiding amongst the racks. Besides, going green and retro are in!

The next best thing is to buy from companies, such as My Green Closet, that use organic fabrics, have fair labor policies and give back to children and the planet. GreenEdge Kids is a one-stop-online-shop that allows you to shop by brand or by “conscience.” If you prefer large names, American Apparel, REI and Levi Strauss all have environmentally friendly practices in place. However, most of their fabrics are not 100% organic.

Notebooks and Folders

OK, so you probably do have a stock pile already but when you need to re-stock, check out Ecojot’s fun lines and designs of workbooks, journals and folders made from acid- and chlorine-free paper and 100% recycled materials. In an effort to equip children in need with basic school supplies, Ecojot donates a notebook for every Ecojot journal, jumbo journal and sketchbook purchased.

IMAGE: Ecojot journals