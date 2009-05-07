Green Spring Cleaning

For so many of us the aroma of a pine-scented cleanser is the way a fresh, clean and healthy home should smell. I hate to burst your cleaning bubbles, but as it turns out the smells wafting through the air from most conventional cleaning products are far from fresh or healthy. They are made with harsh cleaning agents such as alcohol, bleach and ammonia, creating toxic fumes that can cause health problems. Most commonly they irritate respiratory systems and eyes. Children, pets and people with asthma are especially at risk.

There are also environmental repercussions. Most of the containers are non-recyclable and end up in landfills while the chemicals wash down the drain and pollute our waterways. So something that is supposed to improve our health and well-being is actually doing quite the opposite.

But don't despair! There are many non-toxic cleaners that are now available and easy to find, such as Method, Mrs. Meyers, Seventh Generation and Terracycle. They clean and disinfect just as well as their chemical counterparts and believe it or not most of them are comparable in cost if not cheaper. An added benefit of using chemical-free products is that the companies consider not only the impact of their products on people but on the planet as well. Therefore packaging is made from recycled materials and is recyclable and the ingredients are biodegradable so no harm is done to our waters. As an added bonus the natural aromatherapies leave you feeling wonderfully refreshed.

Now if you really want to go green, do what our grandmothers did with cleansers made from everyday household ingredients. In the process you will save money and greatly reduce packaging. Here are some super easy recipes and methods to get you started:

Scrubbing Made Easy: Sprinkle baking soda on counters, stainless steel sinks, oven tops, cutting boards, etc., and scrub with damp cloth. For stains, make a paste out of the baking soda and water, let set and then rinse. For a great bathtub cleanser add liquid soap, such as Dr. Bronner's, to the baking soda and apply with a sponge. It rinses clean without a gritty residue.

For Windows: Mix a couple of teaspoons of white vinegar with water in a spray bottle and use as you would a commercial brand. Scrub with newspaper, not paper towels, to avoid streaking. Lemon juice or club soda can be substituted for the vinegar.

Homemade Disinfectant: Mix 2 cups of water, 3 tablespoons of liquid soap and 20 to 30 drops of tea tree oil. Spray or rub on countertops and other kitchen surfaces.

Kill Mold: Pour white distilled vinegar straight into a spray bottle, spray on the moldy area, and let it sit without rinsing. The odor will dissipate in a few hours. Another option is combining 2 teaspoons tea tree oil with 2 cups water. Combine in a spray bottle, shake to blend, and spray. Do not rinse.

So go ahead and give natural products and concoctions a try. Whether you buy commercial brands or DIY, greening your cleaning will transform your home into the healthy haven it is meant to be.

